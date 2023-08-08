2023-24 EPL: Why Jackson Should Pick His Pre-Season Jersey Number Officially Rather Than A New One

With the 2023-24 English Premier league set to get underway this weekend, Chelsea football club will soon have to announce their official squad and the assigned jersey numbers of their new players before their opening match against Liverpool on Sunday, 13th August, 2023.

After the departure of several key figures in the team from last season, there are a quite a number of available jersey numbers at the club for the new players.

One new signing the fans cannot wait to see in action for the club is Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese striker signed from Villarreal has had a bright start for the club in the pre-season matches and has shown his quality for the club wearing jersey number 43 unofficially.

With Liverpool up next, the jersey numbers 9, 12, 14, 11, 7 are all available for him to take his pick from.

As beautiful as these jersey numbers look, I believe Jackson should simply continue with his pre-season shirt and make it official – number 43.

In my opinion, with the history of Chelsea strikers struggling at the club, I, and I’m certain many Chelsea fans will agree with this, would suggest Jackson doesn’t change anything at all about how he’s started life at the club. But if he absolutely has to, then he must avoid the jersey number 9. Perhaps fans wouldn’t have a problem with him taking the number 11, 14 or even 12. I think they would be okay with those numbers instead of him picking the number 9 shirt which has proven to be a very unlucky number for the past strikers.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

WoleOscar (

)