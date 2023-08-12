2023-24 EPL Golden Boot: Ranking the top 3 favourites

Manchester City has kicked off their Premier League title defence with a bang at Turf Moor on Friday, with a well deserved 3-0 victory over Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot winner, Erling Haaland, opened the scoring for Manchester City with his first touch of the season. The Norwegian went on to find the back of the net once more before halftime, giving Pep Guardiola’s men a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the break.

However, Manchester City lost Kevin De Bruyne to a hamstring injury inside the opening 23 minutes of the Premier League clash against the Clarets.

Spain international, Rodri, added a third goal for Manchester City in the second-half before Anass Zaroury was shown a late red card.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is a power ranking of the top three Premier League forwards, most likely to clinch the 2023-24 Golden Boot.

3. Rasmus Højlund

The Dane international has been ruled out of Manchester United’s opening two games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur but there is a raising possibility that the former Atalanta hitman can outscore Man City’s Erling Haaland.

2. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian was outscored by many Premier League forwards last season, but he appears to be in an electrifying goal scoring form heading into Liverpool’s EPL opener against Pochettino’s Chelsea.

1. Erling Haaland

The Norwegian is already leading the race for the 2023-24 Golden Boot after scoring a Premier League double against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Kelvin727 (

)