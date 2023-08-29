2023-2024 UCL Draw: Date, Kickoff Time, Venue & Formats

Teams participating in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League are eagerly anticipating the revelation of their group-stage fate. This much-anticipated event is scheduled for the end of August. The line-up of competing teams is almost finalized, with only six spots remaining to be confirmed after the second legs of the qualifying play-offs, set to conclude on August 30.

The draw will be conducted once the complete roster of 32 participating teams is established. Marked on the calendar for Thursday, August 31, the Champions League group-stage draw will take place at 5pm BST, 6pm CET, 12pm ET, and 9am PT. This edition of the draw holds special significance as it returns to the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco after a three-year hiatus.

Unlike the previous year, which saw the draw held in Istanbul where the final was hosted, this year’s final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. The participating teams will be segregated into four pots, each containing eight teams. Pot 1 will feature the reigning Champions League and Europa League victors, alongside the domestic champions of England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and Portugal.

Pots 2 to 4 will be populated based on the club coefficient rankings. The group allocation will see each group comprise one team from each of the four pots. To maintain the competitiveness and diversity of the competition, teams from the same country are prevented from being drawn into the same group during this stage.

The comprehensive fixture schedule will be unveiled after the draw’s conclusion, with the initial set of matches scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20. The anticipation is building as football fans around the world eagerly await the unfolding of this exciting event that will set the stage for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League journey.

Source: The Athletic, Goal, UEFA.

