20 Year Old Nigerian Footballer Slumps & Dies During Match In Spain

During a game in the Spanish fourth-tier division, a 20-year-old Nigerian football player named Ado Bala Hadi allegedly slumped and died.

While competing for CD Madridejos against SP Cabanillas on Sunday, February 5, Bala suffered a cardiac arrest.

Madridejos released a statement on their website confirming Ado Bala Hadi’s passing: “CD Madridejos footballer Ado Bala Hadi, 20, died this Sunday afternoon while playing the game against Sporting Cabanillas at the Madridejos municipal field (Toledo).

According to the 112 emergency and emergency service, the accident happened at 5:13 p.m. when the player started having seizures and 112 was alerted; as a result, a UVI, an emergency doctor, and a life support ambulance were activated, even though the young man had already passed away on the field.

“About minute 39 of the game, the player collapsed for no obvious cause, in a contest that was going on regularly and following the customary channels of this category,” the statement from the Castilla-La Mancha football federation, the league’s organisers, reads.

The player was immediately treated to by a health professional who was in the Municipal Toledo’s stands and using the facility’s defibrillator, not responding to it.

After a short while, the corresponding ambulance from the Health Services arrived, and over the next 30 minutes, everyone in the ambulance tried everything they could to revive the player.

The Health Services certified the player from Madrid’s death after a respectable amount of time.

