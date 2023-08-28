In the ever-evolving world of football, player transfers often dominate headlines, with astronomical fees often being quoted. With that said, here are the top 20 most expensive midfielders in football as of August 2023.

1) Enzo Fernandez – £106.8m/€121m (Benfica to Chelsea, January 2023)

In June 2022, Enzo Fernandez was a £10 million signing for Benfica, a rising star in the Argentine youth ranks. Six months later, he made waves with a £121 million transfer to Chelsea and played a pivotal role in Argentina’s World Cup victory.

2) Declan Rice – £100m/€117.4m (West Ham to Arsenal, July 2023)

Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal for a staggering £100 million, plus another £5 million in potential add-ons, suggests a game-changing acquisition.

3) Moises Caicedo – £100m/€117.1m (Brighton to Chelsea, August 2023)

Moises Caicedo’s £100 million move to Chelsea in August 2023 places him at the top echelons of football’s most expensive transfers.

4) Paul Pogba – £93.2m/€110m (Juventus to Man Utd, August 2016)

Paul Pogba became one of football’s most expensive midfielders when he completed a £93.2 million return to Manchester United from Juventus in August 2016.

5) Jude Bellingham – £88.5m/€103m (Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, June 2023)

Young English midfielder Jude Bellingham’, became one of the most expensive midfielders in football when he made an £88.5 million move to Real Madrid.

6) Frenkie de Jong – £74.5m/€86m (Ajax to Barcelona, July 2019)

In July 2019, Frenkie de Jong moved from Ajax to Barcelona for £74.5 million, making him one of football’s most expensive midfielders.

7) Aurelien Tchouameni – £68.3m/€80m (Monaco to Real Madrid, June 2022)

Aurelien Tchouameni’s £68.3 million move from Monaco to Real Madrid in June 2022 made him one of football’s most expensive midfielders.

8) Arthur Melo – £66m/€72m (Barcelona to Juventus, June 2020)

In June 2020, Arthur Melo’s transfer from Barcelona to Juventus for £66 million put him up with football’s most pricey midfielders.

9) Rodri – £62.8m/€70m (Atletico Madrid to Manchester City, July 2019)

Rodri’s £62.8m move to Manchester City in 2019 made him stand out as one of football’s most expensive midfielders.

10) Casemiro – £60m/€70m (Real Madrid to Man Utd, August 2022)

Manchester United’s decision to invest £60 million in a 30-year-old Casemiro made him one of football’s most expensive midfielders.

11) Jorginho – £57m/€65m (Napoli to Chelsea, July 2018)

Jorginho’s move from Napoli to Chelsea for £57 million in July 2018 made him one of the most expensive midfielders then.

12) Tanguy Ndombele – £55.4m/€62m (Lyon to Tottenham, July 2019)

Tanguy Ndombele’s club-record move to Tottenham from Lyon in July 2019 marked him as one of football’s most pricey midfielders.

13) Kevin de Bruyne – £55m/€75m (Wolfsburg to Manchester City, August 2015)

Kevin de Bruyne’s £55 million transfer from Wolfsburg to Manchester City in August 2015 still remains one of the most expensive midfield acquisitions in football’s transfer market.

14) Miralem Pjanic – £54.8m/€60m (Juventus to Barcelona, June 2020)

Miralem Pjanic’s transfer to Barcelona from Juventus in June 2020 was part of a complex exchange deal. Nevertheless, it made him one of football’s most expensive midfielders.

15) Romeo La – £53m/€61.9m (Southampton to Chelsea, August 2023)

Chelsea’s fascination with young promising midfielders led them to spend £53 million on Romeo La in August 2023.

16) Naby Keita £52.75m/€60m (Leipzig to Liverpool, July 2018)

Naby Keita’s £52.75 million transfer from RB Leipzig to Liverpool in July 2018 made him of Fooball’s most valuable midfielders.

17) Sandro Tonali – £52m/€60m (Milan to Newcastle, July 2023)

Sandro Tonali, the most expensive Italian footballer in history, made a high-profile move to Newcastle for £52 million in July 2023, securing his place on this list.

18) Fred – £52m/€58.9m (Shakhtar Donetsk to Man Utd, June 2018)

Manchester United’s £52 million acquisition of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2018 earned him the tag of one of football’s most expensive midfielders.

19) Manuel Ugarte – £51.2m/€60m (Sporting to Paris Saint-Germain, July 2023)

Manuel Ugarte’s move to Paris Saint-Germain for £51.2 million in July 2023 was confirmed after a protracted negotiation involving complex wage and payment structures, making him one of the most valuable midfielders in football.

20) Ruben Neves – £47m/€55m (Wolves to Al-Hilal, June 2023)

Ruben Neves’ move to Al-Hilal for £47 million in June 2023 made him an expensive midfield acquisition in football.

