2 ways Ten Hag may set up his midfield ahead of the game between Man United and Tottenham

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, faces tactical choices as he prepares his midfield for an upcoming clash against Tottenham. With the potential to adopt various formations, two distinct approaches stand out.

First, Ten Hag could opt for a midfield diamond formation, anchoring the center with a defensive midfielder while deploying two central midfielders and an attacking midfielder. This setup would allow for quick transitions, with the defensive midfielder providing cover for the defense while the attacking midfielder links up with the forwards. The central midfield duo would offer stability and control, making it difficult for Tottenham to dominate possession.

Alternatively, Ten Hag might choose a 4-3-3 formation, focusing on width and mobility. In this scenario, the midfield trio could comprise a holding midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder, and an advanced playmaker. This setup would provide defensive solidity, midfield dynamism, and creative spark. The wingers would be crucial in stretching Tottenham’s defense, while the central playmaker could unlock their defensive lines.

Ultimately, Ten Hag’s decision will depend on factors such as his assessment of Tottenham’s strengths and weaknesses, the fitness of his squad, and the playing style he aims to implement. Both formations offer unique advantages, demonstrating the manager’s tactical flexibility and adaptability. The upcoming match holds the promise of an engaging midfield battle shaped by Ten Hag’s strategic choices.

