2 Top Teams Who Could Drop Points This Weekend & Possible Changes To Be Seen In The PL

The Premier League resumes this weekend with league leaders Arsenal to host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

They will be hoping to get back on track after losing to Manchester City in the FA Cup and Everton in the Premier League last time out at Goodison Park.

At the same time, the current champion of England, ‘Manchester City’, will face ‘Aston Villa’, ‘Manchester United will face ‘Leeds United’ at home, and ‘Newcastle United will face ‘Bournemouth’.

Arsenal lead the Premier League with 50 points, Manchester City are second with 45 points, Manchester United are third with 42 points and Newcastle United are fourth with 40 points. Arsenal’s game against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium this weekend could be a real test for Mikel Arteta’s side and a very tough encounter for the Gunners.

The Gunners are likely to drop points this season because of the quality of Brentford, who beat Arsenal in their 2021/22 Premier League opener.

If the Gunners fail to beat Brentford and the game ends in a draw, City can close the gap to two points with a win over Aston Villa.

Manchester United can drop points if they lose to Leeds United at home, Leeds draw 2-2 against the Red Devils at Old Trafford, if Leeds United can win, then Newcastle United may move back into third place if they beat Bournemouth.

Newcastle United remain the only team in the Premier League this season that lost once and can continue their excellent form against Bournemouth this weekend.

