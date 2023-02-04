SPORT

2 Things We Learnt From Friday Night Smackdown Last Night.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lot of matches and activities went down last night on Smackdown, and we also learnt some things from last night as well. The following are the things we learnt from Smackdown last night.

1. Charlotte Flair’s Dominance:

Chalotte Flair Defeated Sonya Devile last night to retain her WWE Smackdown Women’s title, and her Performance was really good and brilliant.

Charlotte Flair’s Performance last night has shown how dominant she is becoming since she won the title from the hands of Ronda Rousey fee weeks ago.

2. Sami Zayne and Roman Reigns Battle not Over:

Sami Zayne attacked Roman Reigns last night to end SmackDown, and Roman Reigns retaliated which must have shown that the battle between them is not yet over, and we are sure to see more between them.

What do you have to say about this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below, and thanks for reading.

Time2Write (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Tackle Zambia In Group B Opener

9 mins ago

Opinion: Why Boehly should consider bringing back Tuchel for a second spell.

16 mins ago

Barca’s next 3 games that could see them drop points.

24 mins ago

Why Chelsea could make a wrong decision by giving Thiago Silva new contract

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button