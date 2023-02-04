2 Things We Learnt From Friday Night Smackdown Last Night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lot of matches and activities went down last night on Smackdown, and we also learnt some things from last night as well. The following are the things we learnt from Smackdown last night.

1. Charlotte Flair’s Dominance:

Chalotte Flair Defeated Sonya Devile last night to retain her WWE Smackdown Women’s title, and her Performance was really good and brilliant.

Charlotte Flair’s Performance last night has shown how dominant she is becoming since she won the title from the hands of Ronda Rousey fee weeks ago.

2. Sami Zayne and Roman Reigns Battle not Over:

Sami Zayne attacked Roman Reigns last night to end SmackDown, and Roman Reigns retaliated which must have shown that the battle between them is not yet over, and we are sure to see more between them.

