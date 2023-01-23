2 tactical blunders Manchester United Manager, Erik Ten Hag did against Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that Yesterday being Sunday the 22nd day January, 2023 Manchester United locked horns with Arsenal Football Club at the Emirates Stadium and it was an entertaining encounter as we witnessed a 5 goal thriller.

The Red Devil’s took the lead just few minutes into the game courtesy of a brilliant strike from Marcus Rashford but unfortunately they later lost the game 3-2 and Erik Ten Hag played a role in that defeat. In this Article, we will be taking a look some of the mistakes the Dutch tactician did during the game.

1. Late Substitution

Erik’s refusal to introduce fresh legs into the game early contributed to why the Red Devil’s lost Yesterday. A lot of Manchester United players such as Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen, Wout Weghorst, Aaron Wan Bissaka were awful but the Manager refused to take them off.

2. Tactical Switch

When Man United equalized, Erik switched his tactics to more defense and less attack giving room to the Arsenal players to mount more pressure.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)