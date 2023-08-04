SPORT

2 Tactical Adjustments Mikel Arteta May Make To His Team After Signing Kai Havertz And Declan Rice

In preparation for the upcoming Premier League season, Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, might implement two tactical adjustments following the signings of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. These acquisitions bring a fresh dimension to the team and could influence Arteta’s strategies.

Firstly, with the addition of Kai Havertz, known for his versatility and creative prowess, Arteta could opt for a more fluid attacking formation. Havertz’s ability to operate in various attacking roles could lead to a dynamic front line, potentially switching between a false nine role and traditional striker positions during matches. This unpredictability could perplex opposition defenses, creating more goal-scoring opportunities for Arsenal.

Secondly, the inclusion of Declan Rice, a solid defensive midfielder, might prompt Arteta to adopt a more balanced and organized defensive structure. Rice’s proficiency in shielding the backline could allow Arteta to experiment with a double pivot system in midfield, granting more stability when transitioning from attack to defense. This strategy could grant Arsenal greater control in midfield battles and enhance their ability to counter-press effectively.

In conclusion, the signings of Havertz and Rice offer Arteta a chance to revamp his tactical approach. Incorporating Havertz’s versatility into the attack and utilizing Rice’s defensive skills to fortify the midfield could prove pivotal in Arsenal’s quest for success in the upcoming Premier League season. The dynamic attacking approach and improved defensive structure could elevate Arsenal’s performance and competitiveness on the field.

