2 Strong EPL Teams That Could Drop Points In Match Day 22 This Weekend

After a week off due to the FA Cup 4th round, premier league actions will finally take place this weekend and Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Chelsea and others will return to action. Some of these teams face tricky opponents and could drop points in those games. Here are 2 strong sides who could drop points this weekend.

1. Everton vs Arsenal (Goodison Park)

This will be the first game this weekend and it will take place at Goodison Park when Everton plays host Arsenal by 13:30 BST.

Ideally, this should be a straight forward win for Arsenal considering their impressive form and Everton’s miserable performances and results this season. Everton have sacked Frank Lampard and have appointed Syne Such as their new Manager. That’s a very pivotal point which could see Everton get a result in this game. With this game set to be played at Goodison Park, the home fans would welcome their new Manager and will back their players as a result.

This was evident when Man United took on Aston Villa at Villa park and Unai Emery was making his debut as a Manager. The home fans put too much pressure on Man United and Aston Villa defeated Man United 3-1. This could also be Arsenal’s fate in this game if they don’t get a draw.

Everton were also able to hold Man City to a 1-1 draw at Etihad this season and that also shows that they could prove to be formidable opponents in this game.

2. Wolves vs Liverpool

Liverpool will travel to the Molineux stadium to take on Wolves on Saturday evening by 16:00 BST.

Judging from Liverpool’s form this season, it looks like Liverpool are likely to drop points for almost every away game they play. Wolves could be a very dangerous side to play at times and are also defensively assured when they want to be. Whether Wolves decides to park the bus or not, it is very rare seeing Liverpool win away from home this season and could drop points in this game.

