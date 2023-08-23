Arsenal football club have been struggling to in attack this season, that is because the attackers in the club at the moment are not performing up to expectations and the team needs to reinforce the attack of the team before the transfer window closes. Here are 2 strikers Arsenal need to sign before the transfer window closes.

Photo Credit: Football Transfers.

1 – Ferran Torres: Arsenal football club have been struggling to score goals so far this season and it will not be good if they do nothing about their attack before the transfer window closes. They need to sign a striker like Ferran Torres who can help the team to score more goals.

The Spanish striker has become a prolific goal scorer at Barcelona football club and he can also replicate it at Arsenal football club if he is signed to the club. He is a clinical striker who does not waste chances. He is always in the right position at the right time.

The young star has gotten a good experience in the English premier league because he is a former Manchester City football club player. He is a perfect player to support the attack of Arsenal football club, especially with the current injury concerns of Gabriel Jesus.

2 – Evan Ferguson: This is one player who can beat very good backup striker for Arsenal football club. The Gunners will definitely not lack goals this season if they can add Ivan Ferguson to their squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Photo Credit: The Sun.

He netted six goals for Brighton and Hove Albion football club in the premier league last season after making few appearances for the team. He is the suitable backup striker that the Gunners should sign because he can score many goals for the team and can also create chances.

Evan Ferguson is young and he has the potential of becoming a world-class striker in distant time. He has been scoring some mouthwatering goals for Brighton and Hove Albion football club and he can also do that for the Gunners. He is not new to the premier league and that can also help him to flourish at the Emirates stadium.

Photo Credit: Daily and Sunday Express.

Sportsailor (

)