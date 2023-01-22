2 records Victor Osimhen could break in the Serie A this season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is leading the race for the Serie A golden boot after scoring 13 goals in 15 games for Napoli this season. This article looks at the two records he could break in that league if he maintains his form till the end of the season.

1) First African player to win the golden boot in Seria A’s history

In the 125-year history of the Italian top-flight, no African player has ever finished the season as the competition’s top scorer despite African greats like George Weah, Samuel Eto’o, and Nwankwo Kanu to name but a few having played in the league.

The Nigerian striker could change that this season if he remains ahead of the chasing pack for this season’s Serie A golden boot race. It’s won’t be easy though as only half of the season has been played in Serie A.

2) The African player with the most Serie A goals

This record is currently held by Liberia president, George Weah, who scored 46 league goals in 114 games for AC Milan in the 1990s. Victor Osimhen needs 10 more goals to overtake him as he has currently scored 37 goals in 66 games for Napoli. That of course is achievable this season judging by his current form.

EmelieMedia (

)