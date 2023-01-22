2 Reasons why Erik ten Hag Should be Blamed for Man Utd’s loss to Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United in a thrilling victory thanks to an outstanding double from Eddie Nketiah.

Marcus Rashford outmuscled Thomas Partey and scored with a scary 25-yard drive, forcing Mikel Arteta’s team to come from behind. Nketiah, though, equalized the score six minutes later by ghosting in at the back post and past David De Gea with a powerful header to conclude a magnificent Arsenal move.

Similar to how the first half had started, the second saw the Gunners take the lead. Bukayo Saka, a tenacious player, ducked inside Christian Eriksen and fired a beautiful effort from 25 yards away into the far corner.

However, Lisandro Martinez capitalized on Aaron Ramsdale’s mishandled cross, expertly craned his neck downward before exploding upward, and looped a beautiful header over the head of the former Sheffield United goalkeeper and into the back of the net. As a result, Arsenal’s lead lasted for the same amount of time as United’s.

Nketiah thought he had scored the game-winning goal when he turned and fired a strong effort from eight yards out, but David De Gea miraculously palmed the ball away for a save. However, the renegade forward made up for it by tucking in Odegaard’s deflected effort at the back post. He has been filling the deep boots left vacant by the injured Gabriel Jesus.

1. Starting Wout Weghorst

The addition of Wout Weghorst was a huge surprise. Few people would have expected the Dutchman playing United’s greatest game to date after his subdued debut in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Many would have preferred a strong frontline made up of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Antony, especially when playing against a backline like the North Londoners’. However, Weghorst’s pressing prowess is rather good considering his height of almost 6 feet 6 inches.

The Red Devils were able to escape the Arsenal press by locating the ex-Burnley forward with a lofted pass or by launching it down the field to release pressure from Arsenal’s incredibly quick press thanks to his physical presence.

He might not stay at United for the long run, but he is still a valuable and affordable alternative for Ten Hag.

2. Relying on David de Gea

Under Ten Hag, United’s football has occasionally been brilliant. De Gea’s passing and distribution, however, are unquestionably showing to be a problem.

When the ball is placed into his feet and the opposing fans start focusing on him, the Spaniard appears surprisingly rigid. Every time the ball was handed back to him after he spooned a long pass attempt to Luke Shaw into the stands, Arsenal supporters started to boo and yell.

De Gea’s lack of confidence with the ball at his feet may cause the shot-stopper to give up one or two opportunities every game if Ten Hag insists on having his backline and goalkeeper play out from the back.

United cannot afford to concede any more careless goals if they want to be challenge for the title.

