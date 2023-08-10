2 Reasons Why Chelsea Might Continue to Struggle This Season

Chelsea’s recent Premier League performance left much to be desired, as they grappled with inconsistency and found themselves finishing in the bottom half of the table. While the club has undergone managerial changes and squad adjustments, there are still potential challenges that might hinder their resurgence in the upcoming season.

Photo credit: football.london

1. Overreliance on Defensive Players

One of the glaring issues that plagued Chelsea last season was an overreliance on their defensive players to carry the burden of the team. While a solid defence is crucial for success, a lack of balance can be detrimental. Chelsea often adopted a cautious approach, focusing on shoring up their defensive line to avoid conceding goals. However, this strategy often came at the cost of offensive creativity and attacking prowess.

In the Premier League, where the competition is fierce and goals are essential for securing points, Chelsea’s defensive-oriented mindset might hinder their ability to consistently outscore opponents. Relying solely on a strong defence can put immense pressure on the backline, as they are expected to keep clean sheets while the attacking unit struggles to find the net.

2. Lack of Experience in Attack

Chelsea’s attack lacked the experience and clinical finishing required to consistently convert chances into goals last season. The departure of key attacking figures and injuries to some players further exacerbated this issue. The Blues often struggled to break down organised defences and lacked a decisive edge in the final third.

While the club has made efforts to address this by signing young talents and incorporating them into the squad, the lack of proven and experienced goal scorers could continue to be a concern. In high-pressure situations and against stronger opposition, a seasoned striker’s ability to capitalise on limited chances can make a significant difference.

