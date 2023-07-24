2 Reasons Why Arsenal May Not Make The Top 4 Next Season

Arsenal Football Club has historically been a formidable force in English football, consistently competing at the highest level and regularly securing a spot in the top four of the Premier League. However, in recent times, the club has faced challenges that have impacted their performance and ability to secure a Champions League spot. As the new season approaches, there are two critical factors that could hinder Arsenal’s chances of making it to the top four once again.

Defensive Vulnerabilities:

One of the primary concerns that Arsenal needs to address is their defensive vulnerabilities. Over the past seasons, the team has struggled to maintain a solid defensive line, conceding goals at a concerning rate. This has put immense pressure on their attacking players to score more goals and compensate for the team’s defensive frailties.

Despite some notable signings in the past, Arsenal’s defense has been inconsistent, with individual errors and lapses in concentration leading to costly goals. To achieve a top-four finish, teams must be able to hold their own against the best attacking sides in the league. If Arsenal fails to shore up their defense and maintain better consistency at the back, they may find it challenging to keep clean sheets and collect crucial points.

Moreover, injuries to key defensive players have also been an issue, disrupting the defensive cohesion and forcing the team to rely on inexperienced backups. Unless the club invests in strengthening their defense with reliable and seasoned players, their top-four ambitions may remain elusive.

Intense Competition:

The Premier League has become incredibly competitive, with several clubs vying for the coveted top-four spots. Traditional heavyweights like Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle continue to maintain their dominance, making it difficult for other teams, including Arsenal, to break into the elite bracket.

Additionally, other teams have also significantly improved their squads in recent years, intensifying the competition further. Clubs like Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brighton have emerged as genuine contenders for a top-four finish, pushing Arsenal down the pecking order.

