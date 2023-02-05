2 Premier League Managers Who Could Be Sack Before The End Of The Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2022/23 Premier League season is full of drama, as few of the Big Six teams are underperforming this season, and this could see them miss out of the UEFA Champions League next season.

Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table with 50 points, after playing 20 matches winning 18, drawing 2 and lost 2 this campaign. The reigning English Champions Manchester City are second with 45 points , Newcastle United are 3rd with 39 points and Manchester United are 4th with 39 points.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are sitting on the 9th position, while Liverpool are sitting on the 10th position in the Premier League table this campaign.

Frank Lampard became the first Premier League manager to be sack in 2023, he was relieved from his managerial position as Everton head Coach. Frank Lampard was sack due to Everton’s poor run of form this season.

Taking a critical look at the performances of the Big Six teams, Chelsea and Liverpool might miss out of the Champions League next season if managerial changes are not made.

Following their poor run of form this season, Chelsea and Liverpool might decide to relieve their managers due to inconsistency.

Todd Boehly might decides to relieve Graham Potter from his managerial position before the end of the season, if the Blues must fight for a top four finish this campaign.

Chelsea are amongst the top English teams contending for European trophy every season.

Liverpool are behind Chelsea in the Premier League table this term, the Reds heirachy might decides to sack Jurgen Klopp and bring in another manager to fight for a top four finish this term.

The Reds ar very poor since the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

Neanews (

)