2 Potential Players That Manchester United Should Consider Signing For Next Season’s Campaign

Manchester United, one of the biggest teams in Europe and in the Premier League, should consider signing some potential players for next season’s campaign. Manchester United, who will want to excel next season, will have to sign players that will strengthen the squad.

Below are the two potential players that Manchester United should consider signing for next season’s campaign:

1. Signing Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka, the Bayern Munich player, has been an excellent player for Bayern Munich. Leon Goretzka has the ability to play across the Midfield. Manchester United should consider signing Leon Goretzka for next season’s campaign. The Midfielder is effective as a box-to-box player due to the way he energizes the Midfield and his ability to join attack and defense.

Manchester United should consider signing Leon Goretzka, Leon Goretzka is not a good scorer, but he is a goal threat with his late run into the box.

2. Signing Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt, the Dortmund superstar who plays the attacking midfield, can play behind the striker or either, and he is productive whenever he is in the box. Manchester United should consider signing Julian Brandt.

