This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rumors are swirling around the transfer window, as Man Utd looks to add to their firepower this summer a worthy striker. It is believed that it will take more than €100 million to get the deal done and land both of these dynamic strikers, making it one of the most expensive transfer deals in the history of football. It will be interesting to see what Man Utd do to make the money work in their favor and land two of the world’s best attacking threats in one swift swoop.

The Red Devils lie third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more, while they are also still in the Europa League, with a second-leg encounter against Barcelona to come on Thursday.

Although Ten Hag’s men are well placed in both competitions, Ferdinand that Man Utd need an extra element in attack to elevate them to the level of the Gunners or Manchester City.

1. Victor Osimhen

Investing in the 24 year old Nigerian football player Victor Osimhen could prove to be a lucrative decision. Although the initial cost may be high, Osimhen’s young age provides plenty of resale value and ensures that the investment has long-term potential. Furthermore, his current level of performance means that any decision to invest in the striker would not be a risk without reward. It seems to me that either investing in Victor Osimhen or not investing at all is the right decision.

2. Harry Kane

Erik ten Hag has been seeking the missing piece to transform Manchester United into serious title contenders – and he may have found it with the acquisition of Harry Kane. As one of the world’s best strikers, a high-quality No.9 such as Kane has the potential to completely revitalize United’s attack and set them up for long-term success. With Kane at the helm, there is a real possibility that United could challenge for the Premier League crown. It’s a move that could certainly make the difference.

Yekrash01 (

)