SPORT

2 players that could be dropped for Greenwood if his suspension is lifted by Man United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reports have it that the charges of attempted rape and assault against Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been dropped. This article lists two players at the club that could lose their position in the starting 11 if the club’s hierarchy asks the English forward to return to training.

1) Antony

Manchester United spent huge money last summer in signing Antony to improve their right-wing, but it has not gone according to plan as the Brazilian is finding it difficult to adapt to the Premier League.

This means if Greenwood’s suspension is lifted, he could get an opportunity to play in that position as that was his main position in attack before he got suspended.

2) Wout Weghorst

The Netherlands striker is new at Manchester United as he recently joined in the January transfer window. That said, he has played enough games for people to know that he is not going to be a long-term solution to the club’s striker problem.

A long-term solution could be Greenwood if recalled. He did well when he played in that position just before Ronaldo was in the summer of 2021, as a result there is a chance he could get his opportunity in that position once again.

EmelieMedia (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea New Signings Xi In The 2022/23 Season

7 mins ago

CHE Vs FUL: Graham Potter Should Select This Team Against Fulham Tomorrow

14 mins ago

Video: NFF Educates Clubs On New CAF Club Licensing System, Stadium Regulations

17 mins ago

Video: Flying Eagles Face Junior Chipolopolo Tough Test In Abuja –

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button