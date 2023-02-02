2 players that could be dropped for Greenwood if his suspension is lifted by Man United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reports have it that the charges of attempted rape and assault against Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been dropped. This article lists two players at the club that could lose their position in the starting 11 if the club’s hierarchy asks the English forward to return to training.

1) Antony

Manchester United spent huge money last summer in signing Antony to improve their right-wing, but it has not gone according to plan as the Brazilian is finding it difficult to adapt to the Premier League.

This means if Greenwood’s suspension is lifted, he could get an opportunity to play in that position as that was his main position in attack before he got suspended.

2) Wout Weghorst

The Netherlands striker is new at Manchester United as he recently joined in the January transfer window. That said, he has played enough games for people to know that he is not going to be a long-term solution to the club’s striker problem.

A long-term solution could be Greenwood if recalled. He did well when he played in that position just before Ronaldo was in the summer of 2021, as a result there is a chance he could get his opportunity in that position once again.

