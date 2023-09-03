The Chelsea football club once again gave a dismal performance against Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League yesterday, demonstrating their ongoing struggles to perform well this season. Their poor performance can be attributed to the persistent underperformance of a few specific players, and if they want to perform better in upcoming games, they must stop using those players. If Chelsea wants to perform better in upcoming games, they should bench the following two players:

1.Moises Caicedo: There is no question that this particular signing can be viewed as a mistake since the young midfielder has thus far failed to live up to the high price tag attached to his acquisition. Until he improves, he should be placed on the bench.

As the team lost to Nottingham Forest football club yesterday, Caicedo was completely outplayed in the middle of the pitch. Yesterday’s opponent’s goal was the result of his blunder with Conor Gallagher.

2.Ben Chilwell: This season, the English defender has struggled to make an impact for Chelsea Football Club down the left side as they were defeated by Nottingham Forest Football Club.

Given the pace of the English Premier League, he is currently a very sluggish player and cannot compete at his best. Instead of playing the former Leicester City player in a position that is best suited for wingers, he should be moved to the bench.

