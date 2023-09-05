Arsenal football club will be hoping to perform well when they return to premier league action after the international break, but there are some players the London bases club need to drop to the bench in order to perform well in their upcoming match. Here are 2 players Arsenal should drop to the bench in order to improve the performance of the team.

1 – Ben White: The English defender was not at his best during the last game against Manchester United and that has been the case so far this season, he has failed to make an impact in the defense line of Arsenal football club and he needs to be dropped to the bench.

His poor defensive skills gave Marcus Rashford the chance to put United ahead during the last match of the team. He needs to improve massively before making it to the starting lineup for Arsenal football club again. The defense line of Arsenal football club needs to be strengthened with better defenders.

White is too poor with aerial duels and that has been affecting the team in a negative way. He needs to be replaced with a more vibrant defender. His work rate is always low, it seems he is always afraid being in a one-on-one condition with a striker.

2 – Kai Havertz: The German playmaker does not deserve to be a regular starter for Arsenal football club at the moment, his performance has been very poor and he needs to be replaced with a better player who can make a more positive impact in the team.

The former Chelsea playmaker missed very clear chances in the game against Manchester United football club and that would have hunted the team if the likes of Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus did not turn up for the team during the closing embers of the match.

Kai Havertz has not been a clinical player so far at Arsenal football club, his creativity is below expectations and he has not been able to blend properly with other players of the team. Coach Mikel Arteta needs to drop him to the bench and give chance to better players like Fabio Vieira who is clearly performing better than him this season.

