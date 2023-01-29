SPORT

2 Nigerians Top The List Of The Players With The Most League Goals In 2023

Nigerian football players are achieving great things out their in Europe. Currently, 2 Nigerian footballers are among the players with the most number of goals scored in the top 5 leagues in the World. They are Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen. The full list are below:

5. Wissam Ben Yedder: the French striker has so far scored 4 League goals for French Ligue 1 side, Monaco.

4. Lautaro Martinez: the Argentine striker has been in great form since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his country. He has so far scored 4 league goals for Italian Serie A side, Inter Milan in 2023.

3. Erling Haaland: the Norwegian striker, kicked off 2023 from where he stopped in 2022.. He has scored 4 goals for Manchester City in the English Premier league this year.

2. Victor Osimhen: the Italian Serie A Leading goalscorer has scored 4 League goals for his club, Napoli in 2023.

1. Ademola Lookman: the Nigerian striker has scored 12 league goals for Atalanta in the Italian Serie A. 5, out of those league goals were scored in 2023.

Tags
