This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will host relegation-threatened Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in a Premier League game. The Saints have been horrible this season as they currently sit at the bottom of the Premier league table.

This season, Southampton signed two Nigerian Players to reinforce their team, and the two Players could feature against the West London club at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

1. Paul Onuachu

The 28-year-old could start against Chelsea in the Premier league on Saturday. The Nigerian Forward arrived at Saint Mary’s during the just concluded January transfer window from Genk for a fee of £16million, including performance related add-on.

He has made appearances for Southampton in their last two Premier League games, coming on as a second half substitute against Brentford and starting against Wolverhampton Wanderers but, the former Genk Forward is yet to score any goal for the Saints.

He could open his score sheet for Southampton against Chelsea on Saturday. Paul Onuachu might not be among the top Goalscorers in the Premier league but he’s believed to be the tallest Player in the Premier league as he’s taller than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

2. Joe Aribo

The Nigerian Midfielder joined Southampton last summer from Rangers in the Scottish Premier League but, he has failed to replicate his form at Glasgow in Southampton. He was an unused substitute against Brentford but, he came on as a second half substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Southampton’s last two Premier League games. He has made a total of 19 premier league appearances for Southampton this season and he has scored 2 goals.

AminullahiMuritala (

)