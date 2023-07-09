SPORT

2 new players that might be joining Manchester United next week

Premier League Giant, Manchester United have been busy ever since the transfer window opened despite not having much money to spend.

The Red Devil’s completed the signing of 24 year old England International, Mason Mount from Chelsea Football Club few days ago for a fee reported to be around 60 million euros and it seems like they are not yet done. In this article we will be taking a look at two players that might be joining the Red Devil’s next week.

1. Andre Onana

Man United has been linked with Onana over the past couple of weeks now and according to reports, The Red Devil’s have agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper. 2 bid were made by Man United last week but Inter Milan turned it all down although the two clubs are still in contact. According to reports, The Red Devil’s will be submitting their third and final bid for Andre Onana next week and that will be enough to wrap up the deal.

2. Rasmus Hojlund

Another name on Manchester United transfer list is Rasmus Hojlund and according to reports, an agreement has been reached between the player’s camp and the Red Devil’s on personal terms. Man United will reportedly submit their bid to Atlanta for Hojlund next week in a deal which will also see Mason Greenwood head to the club on a season long loan. The Premier League Giant have been negotiating with Atlanta for the past couple of weeks and it seems like they are close to reaching an agreement.

