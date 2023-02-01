2 More Signings Chelsea Will Need To Dominate English & European Football For Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The January transfer window has been an incredible window for Chelsea and will go down as one of the best windows in the club’s history.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbahli kept their promises and have almost completed the overhaul at Chelsea with about 8 new signings this January.

After the heavy investment in the summer, the new owners were very intentional with their plans as they added the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Fofana, Malo Gusto and the British record signing, Enzo Fernandez, with the imminent arrival of Christopher Nkunku next season.

Chelsea’s new look for next season is a really exciting team with world class talents in almost every position and they could potentially dominate not just in England, but in Europe.

Although, I believe for that to happen, they need two more signings: A goalkeeper and a proper DM.

Kepa and Mendy have been really good servants for Chelsea but I don’t think they are quite at the level of what Chelsea are trying to build.

In midfield, they should be okay but for the injury crisis of Ngolo Kante. The 31-year-old might be leaving the club if he doesn’t shake off his injuries in the second part of the season. If that happens, then they would definitely need to replace him.

The two players that would be perfect for them to complete the team are Mike Maignan, the AC Milan goalkeeper and Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Hove Albion who they had a bid of £55m rejected for in this January window.

We know Caicedo wants to leave Brighton and would most likely get his wish in the summer after his team insisted he wasn’t for sale despite a £55m and £70m bid from Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

