2 Midfielders That Real Madrid Should Stop Using For Next Season

Real Madrid, one of the best teams in La Liga, will want to start next season in a good way. There are certain Midfielders that Real Madrid should stop using for next season; the players are expected to stay on the bench.

Below are the two Midfielders that Real Madrid should stop using next season:

1. Luka Modric

Modric, the Croatian and Real Madrid midfielder, is one of the players that Real Madrid should stop using next season. Luka Modric should not be allowed to play for Real Madrid next season, so as not to slow their attacks. Real Madrid need sharp and dangerous midfielders for next season, and Modric can’t be the player Real Madrid needs for next season.

2. Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos, the Real Madrid midfielder, should not be used next season. Toni Kroos will not be an excellent option. Real Madrid needs now a player who can attack when he is with the ball. Toni Kroos should just sit on the bench next season. He can’t play under high pressure from other teams. Real Madrid should just make Toni Kroos not play next season.

