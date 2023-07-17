2 French Players Chelsea could still sign in addition to Nkunku

Chelsea are still working actively to sign new Players in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Blues have sold and let go of so many Players already but it feels like the number of Players signed in to replace them is not enough.

With that said, Chelsea have been linked with signing new set of attackers and the Blues are rumoured to be closely monitoring French duo of Rayan Cherki and Kolo Muani. Cherki plays for Lyon in France while Muani represents Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Both Players are very talented and have great potential and the possibility of signing them will bode well for Chelsea and a certain Player who joined the club recently. That Player is Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku plays for France just as Muani and Cherki and if the latter duo sign for Chelsea, the trio will form a good partnership that will benefit both club and country. Time will tell if this deal will eventually happen.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)