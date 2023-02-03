2 Favourite European Teams Who Could Win The UCL Title This Season Due To Their Current Form.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League return to action in this month of February, and many European teams are battle ready to challenge their opponents in the knockout stages of the competition.

The reigning European Champions Real Madrid won the Laliga title and the UEFA Champions League title last season and they will be ready to defend the European title they won last time out.

The European Champions are the most successful club in the history of the tournament, having won the title a record 14 times , while Italian Serie A side AC Milan have won the title 7 times. Liverpool and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also won the title 6 times each and Spanish side Barcelona has won the title 5 times.

Two favourite European teams that could win the UEFA Champions League this campaign are RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga or Manchester City in the English Premier League.

The Bundesliga giants have an excellent record this season and could be favourite to win the European most prestigious title for club football this campaign.

The Bundesliga side are 20 matches unbeaten in all competitions this term, they also beat the reigning European Champions in the group stage of the competition.

Their excellent form this season could see them reach the final and possibly lift up the trophy.

Meanwhile, the reigning English Champions Manchester City are also favourite to win the trophy this season.

They lost to Chelsea in 2021, they have signed Erling Halaand who could help them compete in all levels of the competition. The Norwegian striker is the Premier League top scorer and could help the Citizens win the trophy this term.

