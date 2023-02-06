SPORT

2 Effective Lineups Chelsea Should Adopt to Stand a Chance of Finishing in the Top Four

  Chelsea splashed more than €300 million on player transfers in the winter transfer window. However, if Graham Potter is to remain as manager, he has to discover the right lineup to adopt to take the Blues back to the top four. 

  A top-four finish is not beyond the Blues currently given they are only ten points behind the team occupying fourth place, which is Newcastle United. A sustained run of wins would see the Blues overtake Newcastle United.

  This said, below are two lineups Graham Potter should consider adopting:

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James; N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandes, Mason Mount; Mykhailo Mudryk, João Felix, Noni Madueke

  In this lineup, Ben Chilwell and Reece James would support the attack while N’Golo Kante, when fit, would be the perfect foil for Enzo Fernandes, who would be allowed more freedom upfront. 

  An attacking three of Mudryk on the left wing, João Felix as the center-forward, and Madueke as the right-winger would give the Blues fluidity and flexibility.

2. Kepa Arrizabalaga; Marc Cucurella, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Reece James; Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandes, Mason Mount; João Felix, Kai Havertz, Mykhailo Mudryk

   

