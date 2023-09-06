2 Best Lineups Manchester United Could Use And Return To Winning Ways

Manchester United Football Club will be up against Brighton and Hove Albion football club in the English premier league after the international window as they will be hoping to return to winning ways, but how will coach Erik Ten Hag setup the team in order to improve the performance of the team for the match? Here are two best lineups Manchester United could use and return to winning ways.

First Lineup:

Coach Erik Ten Hag could use the 4:2:3:1 formation to setup the team for their upcoming match. Andre Onana could be the goalkeeper for the team while Lisandro Martinez could lead the defense line of the team as he could play as one of the centre backs for the team.

The Argentine defender could be paired with Raphael Varane in the centre back position if he is fit while Sergio Reguilon could be used in the left full-back position. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be the one to play on the right full-back position for the team while Sofyan Amrabat could play as one of the defensive midfielders.

The Moroccan midfielder could be paired with Casemiro in the defensive midfield position while Christian Eriksen could be the one to play as the central attacking midfielder. Alejandro Garnacho could be deployed in the right attacking midfield position if the coach uses this formation.

Bruno Fernandes could be the one to play in the left attacking midfield position for the red devils while Marcus Rashford could play in the centre forward position.

Second Lineup:

Coach Erik Ten Hag can also use the 4:4:2 formation to setup the team for their next premier league clash against Brighton and Hove Albion football club. He could stick with Andre Onana as the first choice goal keeper of the club.

Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez could be the two central defenders for the te when they take on Brighton football club. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be the one to play in the right full-back position for Manchester United football club while Sergio Reguilon could be the one to play in the left full-back position.

Casemiro could play as one of the central Midfielders for the team when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion football club, Sofyan Amrabat could also play in the central Midfield position. Jadon Sancho could be used in the right flank by coach Erik Ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes could play in the left attacking midfield position for Manchester United football club when they return to action while Rasmus Hojlund could play as one of the strikers for the club. Marcus Rashford could also play in the centre forward position.

