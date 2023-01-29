18-year-old Nigerian star Adekoya comes from bench to score a classic goal for his team in FA Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian youngster Leslie Adekoya was exceptional for Accrington football club on Saturday evening, as he came from the bench to score a goal in their defeat against Leeds United football club.

The 18-year-old was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

Adekoya was introduced to the pitch in the 80th minute and he was able to score his team’s only goal of the game in the 81st minute.

Leeds United football club took the lead through England star Jack Morrison in the 23rd minute an assist from Patrick Bamford to end the first half 1-0.

Former Barcelona football club star Junior Firpo doubled the lead in the 66th minute and Luis Sinisterra made it 3-0 in the 68th minute before substitute Nigerian star Leslie Adekoya scored a consolation goal for his team in the 81st minute to end the match 3-1.

Adekoya was fantastic for Accrington football club in the second half of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a goal.

With Leslie Adekoya’s goal it means he has become the youngest player to score in the Emirates FA Cup this season, and he will be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for Accrington football club when they play their next game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)