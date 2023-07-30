According to the Agency of Nigeria, in the thrilling second edition of the Mangrove Marathon Race 2023, a talented 17-year-old named Francis James emerged victorious, leaving the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress, Mr. Omowole Sowore, in his wake.

Hailing from Plateau State, James claimed the grand prize of one million naira after conquering the eco-friendly 10km race held in the stunning locale of Lekki, Lagos. Even the renowned Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Sowore, couldn’t match James’ impressive performance.

Overflowing with joy and a sense of accomplishment, James revealed that he had dedicated six whole months to rigorous training in preparation for the competition. Encouraging his fellow competitors, he urged them to push themselves harder the next time around, as the spirit of healthy competition continues to drive progress.

In the female division of the competition, another star shone brightly. David Abiye-Joyce, a remarkable staff member of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, showcased her athletic prowess and emerged as the top female athlete.

Full of gratitude towards God, Abiye-Joyce expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to achieve such a significant milestone. She shared that her victory in the Mangrove Marathon Race was just one of many triumphs she had achieved in her successful athletic career.

During the event, Hon. Rasak Kasali, the Chairman of Lekki LCDA, delivered a warm and appreciative welcome address. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to both the organizers and participants of the race, Kasali commended their commitment to the LCDA.

He emphasized the immense importance of mangroves to the ecosystem, highlighting their role as a protective barrier between marine and terrestrial communities. Kasali further highlighted how these magnificent natural wonders safeguard coastlines from destructive winds, waves, and floods.

Delving deeper into the significance of mangroves, Kasali explained how their intricate root systems enhance water quality by filtering out harmful contaminants and capturing soil particles.

Unfortunately, these invaluable ecological benefits of mangroves were under threat due to destruction caused by various pollutants originating from land sources. Kasali warned that the rapid disappearance of mangrove benefits was a pressing concern.

In light of this critical issue, Kasali implored the captains of industries operating within the Lekki LCDA to embrace their environmental responsibilities.

As a government, they were dedicated to their part in preserving and safeguarding the environment, but collective action was needed from all sectors to ensure a sustainable future.

The success and significance of the Mangrove Marathon Race served as a powerful reminder of the delicate balance between human progress and environmental preservation. By acknowledging and prioritizing the protection of our natural resources, we can forge a harmonious coexistence with the world around us.

