16-year-old Nigerian sets Guinness World Record

Gbenga Ezekiel, a senior secondary school student from Nigeria, set the record for the most skips in a minute on one leg.

In Akure, the administrative center of Ondo State, the 16-year-old attends Ijapo High School.

Rasel Islam of Bangladesh had held the Guinness World Record for the most skips in a minute with 262, but Ezekiel beat it with 265 skips.

Since the creation of the state in 1976, Ezekiel is the first athlete from Ondo State to break the record.

The young man is also the first rope skipper from Africa and Nigeria to hold the Guinness World Record.

The accomplishment was shared with Nigeria’s national rope skipping coach, Chubuisi Ukandu, and updated on the Guinness World Records website.

The record for the most skips in a minute on a single leg is 265 and was set on October 31, 2022, in Akure, Nigeria, by Gbenga Ezekiel (Nigeria). The Akure stadium is where the attempt happened.

