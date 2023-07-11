The Premier League, formerly known as the First Division, has evolved into one of the most prestigious and widely followed football leagues globally. It has witnessed remarkable matches, iconic players, and the rise of exceptional clubs that have left a lasting impact on English football.

Here are arguably the 15 most successful clubs in Premier League history, based on their achievements, consistency, and overall influence:

15. Nottingham Forest

Despite their absence from the league for many years, Forest’s historic back-to-back European Cup victories under Brian Clough earn them a deserving spot.

14. Southampton

Known for their ability to punch above their weight and produce young talents, Southampton’s successful campaigns make them noteworthy.

13. Sheffield Wednesday

Their consistent presence in the top flight during the league’s early years merits recognition for this formidable club.

12. West Ham

With passionate fans, a European title, and a tradition of nurturing talented players, West Ham has established itself as a respected Premier League club.

11. Aston Villa

With seven league titles and a European Cup triumph, Aston Villa’s proud history and recent return to European competition solidify their position.

10. Newcastle

The entertaining style of play and passionate fanbase of Newcastle United, particularly during the Keegan and Robson eras, make them a significant club in Premier League history.

9. Everton

Despite recent financial constraints, Everton’s rich history, mid-table consistency, and nine league titles prior to the Premier League era warrant their inclusion.

8. Tottenham Hotspur

Regularly featuring among the top teams in recent years, Tottenham’s attractive style of play and sustained presence in the top four mark them as a notable force.

7. Leicester City

The Foxes’ remarkable title-winning season in 2015-16 exemplified the captivating nature of the Premier League and their ability to defy the odds.

6. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn’s title triumph in the 1994-95 season, led by Kenny Dalglish and Alan Shearer, remains a significant milestone in Premier League history.

5. Chelsea

Under Roman Abramovich’s ownership, Chelsea’s five Premier League titles and success in domestic and European competitions have made them a powerhouse in English football.

4. Manchester City

Known for their mesmerizing attacking style, Manchester City’s seven league titles, domestic cups, and Champions League triumph showcase their dominance.

3. Arsenal

The Gunners’ invincible season, attractive style of play, and historical success, highlighted by three Premier League titles, solidify their place among the league’s greats.

2. Liverpool

With a rich history, passionate fanbase, and recent successes under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s achievements, including their Premier League title after a 30-year wait, are iconic.

1. Manchester United

Undoubtedly the most successful club in Premier League history, Manchester United’s 13 league titles, legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and famous treble-winning season establish their unparalleled legacy.

