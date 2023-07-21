14 Players Who May Have Won The Ballon D’Or Without Messi and Ronaldo

The Ballon d’Or, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious individual accolades in football, has been dominated by two footballing titans for over a decade – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their extraordinary talent and consistent excellence have seen them lift the coveted trophy numerous times. However, beyond their era of dominance, there have been several outstanding players who, were it not for Messi and Ronaldo, might have claimed the Ballon d’Or for their exceptional performances.

As reported by 90min, a prominent sports news outlet, a fascinating list of players emerges, showcasing the talent that shone brightly in the shadows of the Messi-Ronaldo era. One such player is Fernando Torres, who electrified the Premier League during his time with Liverpool in 2008. His blistering pace, clinical finishing, and unforgettable goals made him a strong contender for the prestigious award.

The Barcelona dynasty, known for its mesmerizing tiki-taka style of play, produced two other candidates who deserved Ballon d’Or recognition. Xavi, the midfield maestro, showcased his footballing intelligence and vision, making him a top contender in 2009, 2011, and 2012. Similarly, his teammate, Andres Iniesta, mesmerized football fans with his technical brilliance, and his contributions in 2010 were pivotal in Spain’s World Cup triumph.

Breaking Barcelona’s dominance, Franck Ribery of Bayern Munich left an indelible mark in 2013 with his exceptional performances, leading his team to a historic treble. Additionally, Manuel Neuer, also from Bayern Munich, revolutionized the role of the modern goalkeeper and garnered widespread acclaim in 2014.

Beyond the aforementioned players, the list continues to feature footballing talents who, in different circumstances, might have clinched the Ballon d’Or in a Messi-Ronaldo-less era. These players remind us of the depth of talent and diversity of skills that have enriched football during this golden age of the sport.

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s rivalry has set an unprecedented standard for individual excellence, it is essential to recognize the remarkable performances of these other players who contributed significantly to the sport’s history during their time. As football evolves, new stars will continue to emerge, captivating fans worldwide, and perhaps even challenging the legendary reign of Messi and Ronaldo in the pursuit of the Ballon d’Or.

Below is the full list

