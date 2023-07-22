14 Players Who Have Left Chelsea And 3 Who Could Leave This Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea are very busy this summer transfer window, as they have made notable signings and they have also allowed many first team players to leave Stamford Bridge this summer..

The Blues finished on the 12th position in the Premier League table last season, and they have started their pre-season matches ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea beat Wrexham 5-0 in their first pre – season game under the managerial reign of Mauricio Pochettino. They will face Premier League side Brighton later in the day in their second pre-season game.

Chelsea have already sold 14 players this summer, including the departure of the Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has joined French Ligue side 1 Marseille.

The Players who have left Chelsea this summer transfer window includes Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta,Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’golo Kante, Mason Mount, Dujon Sterling, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Baba Rahman, Ethan Ampadu and Dujon Richards.

Meanwhile, the likes of Hakim Ziyech,Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku are still at the club despite their wishes to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have made two first team signings this summer Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. The duo cost the Blues a combined fee of £84 million as they look to strengthen the team ahead of the 2023/24 season.

