12 Players Set to Miss the Start of the 2023-24 EPL Season

As the new Premier League season inches closer, the anticipation is palpable. However, the excitement is tinged with concern as several high-profile players are poised to miss the opening matches due to injuries.

Amid the eagerness to kick off the season, here are 12 players set to miss the opening matches of the 2023-24 season;

12. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal’s forward, Gabriel Jesus, will be sidelined at the season’s outset due to a knee injury. Fortunately, the severity appears less grave than initially feared, but Jesus will still need some time to recover.

11. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

The participation of Oleksandr Zinchenko in Arsenal’s opening game against Nottingham Forest remains uncertain. His absence from the Community Shield final due to a calf issue suggests he is nearing full recovery, yet his availability remains touch and go.

10. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

New Chelsea recruit, Christopher Nkunku, is set to miss the season opener against Liverpool due to a knee injury he sustained during pre-season preparations.

9. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham’s form took a downturn following Bentancur’s injury. His ACL injury against Leicester forced him into surgery and a lengthy recovery period. His potential return might not be until November, affecting Tottenham’s midfield dynamics.

8. Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

A pre-season injury sustained against Real Madrid has led to a two-month spell on the sidelines for Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo.

7. Benoit Badiashile (Chelsea)

Having faced limited game time in the previous season, Benoit Badiashile now faces an extended absence due to a reported four-month groin injury. This setback comes as a blow to Pochettino’s plans.

6. Wesley Fofana (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s streak of injury misfortunes continues with Wesley Fofana, who faces a considerable period out of action due to an ACL injury.

5. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

A hamstring injury suffered during the European Championship has ruled out Michael Olise from the start of Crystal Palace’s season, leaving a significant void in Roy Hodgson’s squad.

4. Alex Moreno (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno, a fan favourite, underwent surgery following a hamstring injury in the previous season’s penultimate game against Liverpool.

3. Dwight McNeil (Everton)

Everton will commence the Premier League without Dwight McNeil, whose return date remains uncertain as he recovers from an injury.

2. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool)

Liverpool is adopting a cautious approach with Stefan Bajcetic’s recovery from a March injury, gradually reintegrating the 18-year-old talent into action.

1. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon faces a delayed start to the new season due to a left hamstring surgery he underwent following a pre-season training injury. His return date remains to be determined.

