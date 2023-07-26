12 Footballers Who Were Sold Against Their Will

Football transfers are usually seen as exciting opportunities for players to pursue new challenges and fulfil their ambitions. However, not every transfer is marked by enthusiasm and joy. Players are sometimes forced to move against their wishes or find themselves unhappy in their new clubs.

With that said, here are 11 football stars who were sold against their will:

12. Andy Carroll

Carroll’s record-breaking transfer to Liverpool wasn’t what he desired, as he wanted to remain loyal to his boyhood club, Newcastle. However, owner Mike Ashley had different plans, and he was instructed to move to Liverpool.

11. Ángel Di María

The winger’s move to England didn’t translate into the success he had hoped for. Despite promising performances early on, he looked miserable during his brief stint and eventually found solace at PSG, where he regained his form.

10. Yaya Touré

Personal differences with Pep Guardiola led to Touré’s sale from Barcelona and, surprisingly, he crossed paths with the manager again at Manchester City. Although they worked together for two years, it seemed their relationship wasn’t meant to last.

9. David De Gea

De Gea was a loyal player with a successful 12-year stay at Manchester United, and he looked set to extend his contract. However, the club decided to change direction and signed a new goalkeeper, leaving him without a club and uncertain about his future.

8. Mesut Ozil

Ozil’s time at Arsenal came to an end when he became a casualty of the club’s wage bill reduction. Political comments also contributed to his isolation. The German midfielder then faced a similar situation at Fenerbache before ultimately retiring from the game.

7. Luis Suárez

Despite an incredible goal-scoring record at Barcelona, Suárez was forced out by incoming manager Ronald Koeman. This motivated him to join Atletico Madrid, where he proved his worth by leading the team to a title triumph.

6. Joe Hart

Guardiola’s preference for Claudio Bravo over Hart led to his departure from Manchester City. Although he struggled after leaving the club, he has since found a new home at Celtic.

5. Iker Casillas

A legendary goalkeeper for Real Madrid, Casillas was treated poorly towards the end of his tenure, leading to his departure to Porto, where he faced new challenges.

4. Jaap Stam

An impressive player for Manchester United, Stam angered manager Sir Alex Ferguson, with comments in his autobiography, resulting in a transfer to Lazio.

3. Alex Song

In a rare case of reluctance to move to Barcelona, Song’s financial motivations convinced him to leave Arsenal despite his preference for staying in London.

2. Pepe Reina

Liverpool’s decision to loan Reina to Napoli without his knowledge strained his relationship with the club, ultimately leading to his departure.

1. Sandro Tonali

Before his transfer to Newcastle, reports in Italy were stating that Sandro Tonali was emotionally affected and broke down in tears upon learning about his move from AC Milan, the club he had supported since childhood. However, due to financial constraints and the need to raise funds, AC Milan had no choice but to part ways with their star midfielder.

