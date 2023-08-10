SPORT

12 Best Players Currently Plying Their Trade In Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Pro League is witnessing a remarkable influx of talent as numerous star players make the transition from Europe to the Middle East during the summer transfer window.

With that said, here are the 12 best players who now ply their trade in Saudi Arabia after leaving their European clubs;

12. Kalidou Koulibaly, Defender, Al-Hilal

11. Allan Saint-Maximin, Winger, Al-Ahli

The French showman, known for his dazzling skills, brings his flair to the Saudi Arabian league after signing for Al-Ahli.

10. Ruben Neves, Midfielder, Al-Hilal

The Portuguese midfielder, who was sought after by several top European clubs, but he decided to sign for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

9. Fabinho, Midfielder, Al-Ittihad

8. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Midfielder, Al-Hilal

7. Roberto Firmino, Striker, Al-Ahli

6. Marcelo Brozovic, Midfielder, Al-Nassr

5. N’Golo Kante, Midfielder, Al-Ittihad

4. Riyad Mahrez, Winger, Al-Ahli

3. Sadio Mane, Winger, Al-Nassr

2. Karim Benzema, Striker, Al-Ittihad

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Striker, Al-Nassr

