11Footballers Who Were Named in 2021-22 PFA Team of The Year

The PFA Premier League Team of the 2021-22 Season includes Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Notably absent from the list are Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, who tied for the Premier League Golden Boot with Mo Salah and 23 goals. This publication can be found on Goal.com

There are three players from winners Man City, two from runners-up Chelsea, and one each from Manchester United and PFA Premier League runner-ups Liverpool in the 2021-22 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Alisson Becker was selected in goal ahead of Manchester City teammate and countryman Ederson Moraes, and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was selected at right-back ahead of PFA Player of the Year nominee Virgil Van Dijk and freshly signed Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester City’s left-back is Joao Cancelo, a versatile defender who can also play center back.

Thiago Alcantara was in the same midfield with title-winning teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Heung-min Son, who shared the Golden Boot with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, was also overlooked.

They were joined by five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and African combo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who shared the top-scoring trophy with Son.

