11 Years After Joining Chelsea, Azpilicueta Leaves As One Of The Club’s Greatest Ever Signings

Arriving to the newly crowned Champions of Europe for £7 million from Marseille in 2012, not a single person expected Cesar Azpilicueta to go on and have the kind of career he’s had with Chelsea football club.

11 years later, he left Chelsea with a legacy that no one in the entire history of the club has ever managed. History will remember the Spanish defender as the first and only Chelsea player ever, to win every single major trophy possible with the club.

Not even the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba or Petr Cech managed to achieve what the £7m signing achieved with the club.

Considering his price tag, and seeing how inflated the football transfer market currently is, one could argue that Azpilicueta is probably the best value for money signing ever by the club. It was a pretty fantastic business.

His departure will leave pretty big shoes to be filled at the club and it is definitely going to be very different around the dressing room with all these leaders and winners leaving.

I am personally very interested in seeing how Chelsea can handle this situation as they move into the new era properly.

WoleOscar (

)