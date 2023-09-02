With the transfer window closed across Europe, it’s fair to say that all clubs had the chance to revamp and strengthen their team for the 2023/24 season.

There are some transfers that would have happened and nearly pushed through, but few indexes did not allow.

In this article,I’ll be taking you through 10 transfers that could have happened this summer.

1. Xavi Simons (PSG – Arsenal)

Simons, who spent last season on loan at PSV opted for a move to RB Leipzig instead of the Gunners.

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG – Real Madrid)

Real Madrid did not make any concrete move to sign the Frenchman,who clearly wanted to leave the Parc Des Princes.

3. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City – PSG)

The Portuguese forward was very close to leaving the Etihad stadium, in favour of a move to Paris, but due to Pep Guardiola’s intervention, he decided to stay and sign a new deal with the citizens.

4. Victor Osimhen (Napoli – Bayern Munich)

Nigerian international striker, Victor Osimhen was tipped to make a big-money move to a top European team this summer after helping Napoli to claim the Serie A title last campaign.

5. Neymar Jr (PSG – Barcelona)

Barcelona were very keen on the forward, but Xavi Hernandez reportedly didn’t want to work with the Brazilian international at the nou camp.

6. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli – Newcastle United)

Newcastle were heavily interested in bolstering their squad after securing champions league qualification last season, and Kvaratskhelia was one of the names targeted by the magpies.

7. Declan Rice (West Ham United – Newcastle United)

Before securing a £105 million move to Arsenal, the Englishman was linked with a switch to Manchester City.

8. Romeu Lukaku (Chelsea – Juventus)

Inter Milan caught wind of Lukaku negotiating a possible deal with fierce rival Juventus and decided to pull out of negotiations over signing the Belgian striker permanently from Chelsea.

9. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur)

Chelsea were prepared to sell the Englishman at the right price, but Spurs failed to meet the valuation of the midfielder.

10. Kim Min-Jae (Napoli – Manchester United)

The south Korean defender was very close to joining the red Devils before Bayern Munich triggered his release clause from Napoli.

Mr_Krabbs (

)