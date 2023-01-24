10 Players With The Most Goals Scored After The 2022 FIFA World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite the fact that Manchester united failed to beat Arsenal, Marcus Rashford was once again in the score sheet, making him the the player with the most goals after 2022 FIFA world cup. The England forward has scored nine goals on nine games since Argentina won the world cup. The only player close to his figures is Erling Haaland who scored a hat-trick against Wolves last weekend. The Norwegian Striker currently has 8 goals for Manchester city after World cup.

However, five players on the list has scored 6 goals on this time duration. These players include Ben Yedder, Lookman, Karim Benzema, Nketiah and R. Mahrez. Most of these players were on the score sheet in the last weekend’s game. Some of them scored braces in the fixture to secure a spot on the top ten list. Other players who made the list include A. Lacazette, Ward-Prowse and Robert Lewandowski.

Furthermore, some of these players are currently leading the top scorer’s table of their respective leagues. However, based on average game over goal ratio, it is Lookman and Ben Yedder who are currently more productive for their teams since the World cup ended. Which of these players would score the most goals at the end of the season?

valentinoigwe (

)