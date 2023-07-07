10 Players That Left Chelsea This Summer For a Combined Total of £199m in Transfer Fees

Chelsea Football Club has experienced a major clearout this summer, with 10 players leaving the team. As reported by Squawka. The combined total of the transfer fees for these players reached an astounding £199m. This mass exodus has surely reshaped the dynamics of the team and left fans eagerly anticipating the new season.

One of the notable departures is Kai Havertz, who joined Arsenal for a hefty price tag of £65m. Known for his versatility and technical skills, Havertz’s move to a rival club has struck a chord with Chelsea supporters. Similarly, Mason Mount transferring to Manchester United for £60m has left a significant void in the club’s midfield.

Mateo Kovacic’s departure for £25m has raised eyebrows, as the Croatian international had been an integral part of the team’s success. The loss of Kalidou Koulibaly to Al Hilal for £18m has weakened Chelsea’s defense, while Edouard Mendy moving to Al Ahly for £16m has left the goalkeeper position uncertain.

The midfield has also been affected, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek signing with AC Milan for £15m. His physical presence and creative playmaking will be missed by the team. Additionally, the exit of N’golo Kante to Ittihad, despite being a free transfer, has shocked fans who considered him an irreplaceable asset.

The departures of Tiémoué Bakayoko, Joao Felix, and Dennis Zakaria, all at the end of their loans, have further depleted the squad’s depth. Although they did not generate any transfer fees, their contributions during their time at the club will not be forgotten.

Overall, Chelsea’s summer clearout has left a void in various positions. It will be intriguing to see how the club’s management addresses these departures and fills the gaps in order to maintain their competitive edge in the upcoming season.

