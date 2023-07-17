In the world of football, players have the opportunity to explore new horizons, seek improved contracts, and embrace fresh challenges through free agency. Many notable footballers have made the bold decision to leave their clubs as free agents, leaving a significant impact on their careers and the football landscape.

Here are the top 10 most valuable players who left their clubs as free agents and joined another club to pursue their careers.

10. Leon Goretzka – (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich secured the signing of Leon Goretzka from Schalke 04 in 2018. The German midfielder possesses a rare combination of skills, excelling as an imposing presence, goalscorer, tackler, and playmaker.

9. Stefan De Vrij – (Inter Milan)

In a market where exorbitant fees are paid for defenders, the acquisition of Stefan de Vrij on a free transfer by Inter Milan stands out as one of the biggest steals in recent transfer history.

8. Franck Kessie – (Barcelona)

After the end of his contract with AC Milan, Franck Kessie reached an agreement to join Barcelona. Kessie is a versatile player who contributes both in attack and defense, known for his ability to win the ball back in midfield and make penetrating runs into the penalty area.

7. Memphis Depay – (Barcelona)

Barcelona made an exciting signing by acquiring former Lyon winger Memphis Depay as a free agent. Depay’s superb performances in the 2020-21 season, with 20 goals and 12 assists in Ligue 1, make him a valuable addition to the squad.

6. Paul Pogba – (Juventus)

Paul Pogba returned to Juventus after a highly successful first spell at the club. Following his record-breaking transfer to Manchester United, Pogba rejoined Juventus on a free deal in 2022, marking the start of his second spell with the Italian giants.

5. Milan Skriniar – (PSG)

Milan Skriniar, the captain of Slovakia, made a move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Inter Milan. His defensive abilities will be a welcome addition to PSG’s backline as he aims to impress under the new manager, Luis Enrique.

4. Robert Lewandowski – (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich secured the services of Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer from rivals Borussia Dortmund. The Polish captain spent eight successful years at one of the most decorated clubs in football history, leading them to numerous Bundesliga titles.

3. David Alaba – (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid made a significant signing by acquiring David Alaba from Bayern Munich. The versatile player, who excelled as a center-back for Bayern, signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid in 2021.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma – (PSG)

Gianluigi Donnarumma joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from AC Milan. The Italian goalkeeper, who became the number one choice for PSG, completed an impressive summer transfer window for the club.

1. Lionel Messi – (PSG)

Lionel Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, made the decision to continue his career at Paris Saint-Germain after an illustrious 21-year spell at Barcelona. PSG quickly secured the services of one of the greatest players in football history, creating shockwaves across the football world.

