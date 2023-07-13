10 Most Valuable Footballers In The Saudi Pro League In 2023
Since the 2023 summer transfer window opened, Saudi Pro League clubs have acquired more of the league’s top performers. According to Transfer Market, here are the league’s top 10 highest-priced players.
In the summer transfer window of 2023, Al Hilal paid Wolverhampton £47 Million to acquire Portuguese central defensive midfielder Ruben Neves. His worth is estimated at €40 million.
Karim Benzema, the French striker formerly with Real Madrid, has signed a free-agent contract with Al Ittihad. His current worth is around €25,000,000.
Third, in the summer transfer window of 2023, Al Nassr acquired Croatian central defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan for €18 Million. His price tag is a cool 25 million Euros.
The Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has signed a free agent contract with Al Ahli after leaving Liverpool. His price tag sits at around €18,000,000.
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo ranks as the Saudi Pro League’s No. 5 best player. The Al Nassr forward from Portugal is worth an estimated €15 million.
