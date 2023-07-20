10 Most Famous Football Clubs in the World Currently Based on Instagram Followers

The influence of social media on modern football can’t be overemphasized. Football clubs have been able to maintain a closer relationship with their fans by simply posting important content on their social media pages. This has helped increase the number of followers they have and their popularity.

Using Instagram as a case study in our article for today, Real Madrid is comfortably the most popular football club in the world currently. The Spanish La Liga club has a total of 143.9 million followers on the social media platform.

Real Madrid is arguably the biggest football club in the world. As a winner of 14 Champions League titles, the club has been able to garner plenty of fans. The great players who have plied their trades with the Spanish La Liga club in the past are also one of the reasons why the Spanish club has so much social media presence.

The second most famous football club in world football is Barcelona. The Spanish La Liga club has also housed some of the best players in the history of football. Popular football stars such as Ronaldinho, Ronaldo de Lima, Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta have all played for Barcelona in recent times. Currently, the Spanish La Liga club has 122.3 million followers on Instagram.

The third most popular football club in the world based on Instagram followers is surprisingly Paris Saint-Germain. The French Ligue 1 club came to prominence about one decade ago. However, its penchant for buying popular players has increased the club’s popularity.

The influence of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr on the club’s fame can’t be overemphasized. Currently, Paris Saint-Germain has 67.1 million followers on Instagram.

Manchester United has the fourth-highest number of followers on Instagram. The English Premier League club is one of the greatest football clubs in the history of football. Currently, it has a total of 62.3 million followers on Instagram.

Below is the full list of the top ten most famous football clubs in world football currently based on Instagram followers:

