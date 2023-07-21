10 Most Expensive Goalkeepers in Football History After Onana Completed Man Utd Transfer

Manchester United finally completed the deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana. The Red Devils have been negotiating with the Italian Serie A club. As soon as it was sure that David De Gea wouldn’t be renewing his contract with the Red Devils, works to sign the Cameroonian shot-stopper sped up.

Manchester United would finally be getting the ball-playing goalkeeper Erik ten Hag has always craved and for a cut-price deal too. The English Premier League side paid lower than Inter Milan’s €60 million valuation, with reports stating that the Reds eventually paid €52.5 million to sign the former Ajax goalkeeper.

Despite the handsome amount paid to sign the 27-year-old, he isn’t the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football. He ranks fourth on the list currently.

So far, Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in football history. The Spanish shot-stopper was signed from Athletic Bilbao in a deal worth €80 million.

Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker is the second most expensive goalkeeper in world football. The Brazilian shot-stopper was signed by the Merseyside club in 2018. Liverpool paid €62.5 million to get the deal to sign him from AS Roma done.

Italian legend, Gianluigi Buffon is the third on the list. In 2001, the current Parma goalkeeper was signed from his current club by Juventus in a deal worth €52.9 million. He went ahead to establish himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the beautiful game.

Below is the full list of the top ten most expensive goalkeepers in football history:

Johndominic01 (

)