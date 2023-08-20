10 Legendary Players Whose Jersey Numbers Were Retired

Throughout the history of football, numerous clubs have made the exceptional gesture of retiring jersey numbers to pay homage to their legendary players. Such an honour signifies these players’ immense impact on their respective clubs and their status as fan favourites.

With that said, here are ten legendary players whose jersey numbers were retired by their clubs:

10. Raul – Schalke #7

Raul, one of Real Madrid’s all-time greats, received a heartwarming tribute from Schalke. After an illustrious 15-year spell with Real Madrid, the Spanish forward spent two seasons at the Bundesliga club, leaving an indelible mark. Schalke’s decision to retire the number 7 jersey in honour of this Spanish legend was a surprising and touching gesture.

9. Javier Zanetti – Inter Milan #4

Javier Zanetti, a beloved figure in football over the past two decades, became an iconic player for Inter Milan. The Argentine spent an astounding 19 years at the club, serving as captain from 1999 to 2014. In 2014, Inter President Erick Thohir announced the retirement of the iconic #4 jersey worn by the Argentine full-back, also naming Zanetti, Vice President of the club, as a tribute to his remarkable service.

8. Bobby Moore – West Ham United #6

Bobby Moore, England’s greatest-ever defender and the only English captain to lift the World Cup, received a profound show of respect from West Ham United. After a 16-year tenure at West Ham, where he made over 500 appearances, Moore’s number 6 jersey was retired.

7. Diego Maradona – Napoli #10

Diego Maradona, often hailed as one of the greatest footballers ever enjoyed a legendary stint at Napoli. Over seven remarkable years, he sported the number 10 jersey, leading Napoli to five trophies. Despite his departure following a 15-month ban for drug use, Napoli demonstrated gratitude by retiring their number ten shirt in honour of their hero.

6. Pele – New York Cosmos #10

Widely regarded as the greatest footballer in history, Pele was accorded immense respect by New York Cosmos, where he spent the final two years of his career. The “Black Pearl” had a lifelong association with his boyhood club Santos, but his sojourn in the United States only elevated his reputation.

After his retirement, New York Cosmos retired the #10 jersey he had worn. The NY Cosmos disbanded in 1985 but were re-established in 2010.

5. Roberto Baggio – Brescia #10

Nicknamed “The Divine Ponytail” for his distinctive hairstyle, Roberto Baggio is celebrated as one of Italy’s finest players. While he had successful spells at clubs like Inter Milan, Juventus, Milan, and Fiorentina, it was Brescia that paid him the ultimate respect by retiring his number 10 jersey.

Baggio concluded his illustrious career at Brescia, tallying 46 goals in 101 games. Regarded as one of football’s most complete attackers, Baggio remains a beloved figure in Italian football.

4. Ferenc Puskas – Budapest Honved #10

Hungary’s greatest footballer, Ferenc Puskas, enjoyed a prolific career with Budapest Honved from 1943 to 1956, scoring over 300 goals in 341 appearances. Honved honoured his legacy by retiring the number 10 jersey, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to the club. Puskas then went on to join Real Madrid, where he achieved immense success, solidifying his status as one of the game’s finest strikers.

3. Franco Baresi – AC Milan #6

AC Milan has witnessed numerous footballing greats over the past few decades, and Franco Baresi stands tall among them. The legendary Italian defender played over 700 games for Milan, amassing a plethora of trophies. Baresi was also instrumental in mentoring a young Paolo Maldini, who would go on to become another Milan legend.

Recognized as the club’s best player of the 19th century, Milan retired the number 6 shirt as a fitting tribute to Baresi.

2. Paolo Maldini – AC Milan #3

Paolo Maldini, one of the greatest defenders in football history, was a true Milan icon throughout his career. He achieved immense success with the Rossoneri, including five Champions League titles, a remarkable feat. Serving the club for over 25 years, Maldini rightfully earned the honour of having his number three shirt retired.

While the number ‘3’ has been officially retired, Maldini retains the right to reinstate it if any of his sons play for Milan.

1. Johan Cruyff – Ajax #14

Johan Cruyff, not just one of football’s greatest players but also a visionary who transformed the sport, enjoyed an extraordinary journey with Ajax. He joined the club as a 10-year-old and had a storied career as a player and later as a manager. Cruyff’s contributions to football extended far beyond his playing days.

In 2007, Ajax retired his iconic number 14 jersey, paying homage to the Dutch master who revolutionized the beautiful game.

